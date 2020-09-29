Household Hazardous Waste Day - Oct 3

Household Hazardous Waste Event – Saturday, October 3, 2020

Owen Sound

Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held at the Public Works Facility from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3.

This popular program is open to residents from the following municipalities in 2020:

City of Owen Sound;

Township of Chatsworth;

Township of Georgian Bluffs;

Municipality of Grey Highlands;

Municipality of Meaford; and

Municipality of West Grey.

A full list of accepted materials, prohibited items and the Waste Report form is available on the City Website.

The final Household Hazardous Waste event in 2020 will occur on October 24.

