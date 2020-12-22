IMPAIRED DRIVER CRASHES INTO MULTIPLE VEHICLES
Dangerous driving.
(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON) - On December 21, 2020 at 3:05 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a church parking lot on Southampton Parkway, in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, ON.
Police received multiple complaints regarding a driver that had just driven onto the concrete walkway and was behaving irrationally. Officers attended the church parking lot and attempted to speak with this driver. The driver refused to stop for police and collided with several parked vehicles, including multiple police cruisers, before fleeing the scene.
The driver then made it onto the roadway, despite running over several tire deflation devices. This caused an imminent need to apprehend this suspect for public safety, so officers were eventually able to pin the vehicle and arrest the driver without further incident.
In total, the suspect damaged four police cruisers and two civilian vehicles.
Grey Bruce OPP have charged Darcy SOLOMON, 24 years-of-age, from South Bruce Peninsula, ON, with the following offences:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and drugs, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, section 320.13(1) CCC
- Flight from peace officer, section 320.17 CCC
- Mischief over $5,000., section 430(3) CCC
- Six counts of Mischief under $5,000., section 430(4) CCC
The accused was held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on December 22, 2020.
Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
