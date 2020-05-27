Impaired driver involved in collision in South Bruce Peninsula

On May 24, at 12:25 p.m. Grey Bruce OPP received a traffic complaint from Bruce Street in Hepworth involving a vehicle being driven down the middle of the road in an aggressive manner, nearly causing a collision.

Moments later, officers were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision, involving the same vehicle that had just driven into the ditch.

Several by-standers intervened and tried to offer assistance to the driver until police arrived.

As a result of the investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 58 year old Toronto man with:

Operation of motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Operation of motor vehicle while impaired - blood alcohol concentration over 80, section 320.14(1)(b) CC

Resist a Peace Officer, section 129(a) CC

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, section 32(1) Liquor Licence Act

The accused's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is required to appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on July 16, 2020.