iHeartRadio
-6°C

Static Links

Instagram

Impaired driver nabbed on Highway 26

cjos opp1

Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges in connection with two incidents over the weekend that lead them to a suspected impaired driver.  

On February 6 just after 1pm, police responded to a traffic complaint involving a motorist that was stopped on Highway 26 near Concession 8. 

The driver hadn't even pulled over to the shoulder.  

OPP say it was the same vehicle that had just driven over several signs in the parking lot of the mall in Owen Sound.

The driver displayed obvious signs of impairment and was taken to the Chatsworth detachment for further testing. 

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 23 year old Owen Sound man with the following offences:

  • Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance - Methylenedioxyamphetamine (Ecstasy)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance
  • Possession of a Schedule III substance
  • Fail to remain
  • Failure to comply with Undertaking

 

The accused's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and impounded for seven days.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 18, 2021.

You may be interested in...

  • City of Owen Sound Logo

    CITY COUNCIL APPROVES OWEN SOUND’S 2021 BUDGET

    On Monday, Council passed staff’s recommended 2021 Operating and Capital budgets, achieving the direction to keep the overall property tax increase in line with inflation. City staff recommended a budget that results in a 2.76 per cent increase to the municipal portion of the tax bill, for an overall property tax increase of 1.85 per cent when combined with the estimated regional and educational tax levies.
  • cjos health unit

    COVID-19 Associated with School

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Bluewater District School Board to address a probable case associated with Grey Highlands Secondary School but transmission within the school has been ruled out
  • cjos covid

    COVID-19 Associated with Childcare Centre in Owen Sound

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Queen of Hearts Nursery School to address a probable case of COVID-19 associated with a cohort at the centre in Owen Sound.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca