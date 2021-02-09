Impaired driver nabbed on Highway 26
Grey Bruce OPP have laid charges in connection with two incidents over the weekend that lead them to a suspected impaired driver.
On February 6 just after 1pm, police responded to a traffic complaint involving a motorist that was stopped on Highway 26 near Concession 8.
The driver hadn't even pulled over to the shoulder.
OPP say it was the same vehicle that had just driven over several signs in the parking lot of the mall in Owen Sound.
The driver displayed obvious signs of impairment and was taken to the Chatsworth detachment for further testing.
As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 23 year old Owen Sound man with the following offences:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs
- Possession of a Schedule I substance - Methylenedioxyamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance
- Possession of a Schedule III substance
- Fail to remain
- Failure to comply with Undertaking
The accused's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating was towed and impounded for seven days.
The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on March 18, 2021.
