IMPAIRED TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVER ARRESTED AT COLLISION SCENE

(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On April 23, 2021 at 9:41 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 6 & 21, on the Sunset Strip, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

A tractor trailer had collided with three (3) passenger vehicles in the intersection of Highway 6 & 21 and the entrance to the Grey County Mall.

OPP officers arrested the transport driver for impaired driving and other offences.

Two injured drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Michael TAYLOR, 60 years-of-age, from Markham, with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm, section 320.14(2) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, section 320.13(2) CCC

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, section 320.15(1) CCC

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

The accused's vehicle was towed and impounded.

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 27, 2021.