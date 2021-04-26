IMPAIRED TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVER ARRESTED AT COLLISION SCENE
(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On April 23, 2021 at 9:41 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 6 & 21, on the Sunset Strip, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
A tractor trailer had collided with three (3) passenger vehicles in the intersection of Highway 6 & 21 and the entrance to the Grey County Mall.
OPP officers arrested the transport driver for impaired driving and other offences.
Two injured drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Michael TAYLOR, 60 years-of-age, from Markham, with the following offences:
- Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm, section 320.14(2) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, section 320.13(2) CCC
- Failure or refusal to comply with demand, section 320.15(1) CCC
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance, section 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act
The accused's vehicle was towed and impounded.
The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 27, 2021.
You may be interested in...
-
IMPAIRED TRACTOR TRAILER DRIVER ARRESTED AT COLLISION SCENEOn April 23, 2021 at 9:41 a.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 6 & 21, on the Sunset Strip, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.
-
Five people charged by Owen Sound police under emergency ordersOwen Sound police reminding residents that while they will not randomly pull over vehicles and ask where you're going, they will charge people for obvious infractions of the stay at home order
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 25, 20217 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 2 Grey Highlands; 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Georgian Bluffs 1165 confirmed cases Includes 232 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 44 active