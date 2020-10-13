iHeartRadio
16°C

Static Links

Instagram

Increased noise at Meaford Military Training Centre this week

cjos military

(stock photo)

 

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting routine training in the vicinity of Meaford on Oct 14 and 15 between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. 
 
This training will involve CH-146 Griffon aircrafts.

Residents can expect to see and hear helicopters performing multiple flights and may experience periods of increased noise.

Military weapons will be present and any use of simulated ammunition during training will be done in accordance with required safety measures. 

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command says they're extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts its valuable training.
 

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca