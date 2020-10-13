Increased noise at Meaford Military Training Centre this week

(stock photo)

Members of the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command in conjunction with the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting routine training in the vicinity of Meaford on Oct 14 and 15 between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.



This training will involve CH-146 Griffon aircrafts.

Residents can expect to see and hear helicopters performing multiple flights and may experience periods of increased noise.

Military weapons will be present and any use of simulated ammunition during training will be done in accordance with required safety measures.

The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command says they're extremely thankful for the support and understanding of the communities within which it conducts its valuable training.

