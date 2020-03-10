Inglis Falls Road to close next week for seven months
In preparation of the reconstruction of Inglis Falls Road and during the complete reconstruction of the road and retaining wall, the contractor, Moorefield Excavating, has been granted permission to close the section of road from the entrance of 237794 north to the entrance of 237848 as highlighted in orange in the supplied photo. (from north of the entrance to the falls down to the bottom of the hill)
In order to best respect the environment and ensuring that Provincial requirements are met, the Township of Georgian Bluffs has allowed Moorefield Excavating to close this section from March 16, 2020 until October, 2020.
During this time, local traffic only will be allowed on Inglis Falls Road with NO travel through the construction zone.
Access to all property entrances will be maintained during construction.
All Emergency Services will be notified so they are aware of the best approach to all properties during construction in order to ensure minimum response time.
Anyone wanting to visit Inglis Falls will have to come from the south on Grey Road 18.
