International Visitor Failed to Self-Quarantine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been advised of a local incident of an international visitor who failed to self-quarantine upon arrival in Canada. The individual arrived in Canada July 14, and failed to isolate for 14 days, as required under the Quarantine Act. The individual was charged by Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula Detachment under Sec 58 – Fail to comply with order, and was subsequently ordered to self-isolate. Public Health will follow-up to ensure compliance.

As with all suspected quarantine violations related to international travelers, the Grey Bruce Health Unit works with local police forces and the Compliance and Enforcement section of the Centre for Biosecurity at the Public Health Agency of Canada with regards to management of incidents and follow-up.

“We thank the Grey Bruce OPP, Bruce Peninsula Detachment for their exceptionally prompt reporting and complete work; I am truly impressed how thorough the Officers have been.” said Grey Bruce Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra. “The Grey Bruce Health Unit staff are conducting follow-up and monitoring compliance.”

Under the Quarantine Act, all international visitors to Canada, excluding those with specific exemption, are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. This order applies to persons who enter Canada between June 30, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

At the point of entry, the Canada Border Services Agency agent will collect required quarantine information, issue the individual a handout with instructions on how to quarantine as well as a mask, and have the traveller verbally attest that they understand what is required of them. Exempt travellers (essential workers or persons entering Canada for medical treatment etc.) still have to meet the intent of the mandatory isolation when they are not working: they are recommended to avoid public spaces and are required to wear a mask if they do have to enter a public space.

More information on travel restrictions is available at Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Travel restrictions, exemptions and advice.

