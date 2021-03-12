Investigation Into The Fire Above the Former Norma Jean's has Concluded

Fire Investigation Concluded

In the early morning hours of Wednesday March 10th 2021, a fire was detected in a downtown apartment building located at 241 8th St. East, Owen Sound above the former Norma Jeans restaurant. Occupants of the building called 911 and immediately tried to alert all other occupants of the building.

Upon arrival, responding Emergency Services personnel were notified by occupants of the building of an unaccounted-for male resident.

Fire Services subsequently located an unresponsive male in his apartment. Immediate life-saving measures were conducted however, tragically, Eric TRELEAVEN, 61 years of age was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshall, the Owen Sound Police Service Criminal Investigations Branch, the Office of the Coroner and the Owen Sound Fire Department investigated the circumstances of the fire. As a result, it has been determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.

Authorities would like to thank those who recognized the immediate dangers, quickly called 911 and alerted occupants of the building and surrounding buildings as well.

Victim Services Grey Bruce Perth and the Canadian Red Cross continue to assist those displaced by the fire.

For fire safety tips and precautions please visit www.owensoundfire.com