Issues Resolved with On-line and Phone Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine

Issues experienced by some individuals unable to use the provincial on-line and toll-free phone line vaccine booking system are now resolved.

There has been robust communication between the Grey Bruce Health Unit and the operators of the provincial on-line system to address the issues within hours.

We are pleased to report 1,500 appointments booked in Grey Bruce on the first day. That used up all available clinic times. Additional clinics and times are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

We thank the public for observing the parameters with respect to the appropriate eligibility when using the system.

For those eligible, appointments can be made on-line at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or through the provincial toll free number 1-888-999-6488.

Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment. We thank you for your patience. We ask to please stay tuned to our messaging when the next age groups will be eligible to use the system.