Issues with vaccine appointment booking system

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received reports from individuals unable to use the provincial on-line and toll-free phone line vaccine booking system.

The provincial on-line system does not reflect the current vaccine clinic schedule in Grey Bruce; this may result in errors in appointments being booked.

The provincial phone system defaults to sending clients to the Grey Bruce Health Unit to book appointments. However, the provincial system is not set up to allow the Grey Bruce Health Unit to make appointments and the resulting calls are overwhelming our phone system. Additionally, some callers are being directed to the Simcoe Muskoka 211 Community Connections helpline, which has no information on Grey Bruce. Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment, even if directed to by the provincial booking operator.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with the province to address these issues. Other health units are experiencing similar issues.

Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment, even if directed to by the provincial booking operator. Once technical issues have been resolved, appointments can be made on-line to https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or through the provincial toll free number 1-888-999-6488.