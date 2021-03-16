Issues with vaccine appointment booking system reportedly fixed

Grey Bruce Health Unit officials say glitches with the provincial booking system on Monday have been fixed and things should be good to go for anyone trying again today.

Monday, just four hours after the system went live, public health officials issued a release outlining some of the problems being experienced by residents trying to book either by phone or online.

"The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received reports from individuals unable to use the provincial on-line and toll-free phone line vaccine booking system.

The provincial on-line system does not reflect the current vaccine clinic schedule in Grey Bruce; this may result in errors in appointments being booked.

The provincial phone system defaults to sending clients to the Grey Bruce Health Unit to book appointments. However, the provincial system is not set up to allow the Grey Bruce Health Unit to make appointments and the resulting calls are overwhelming our phone system. Additionally, some callers are being directed to the Simcoe Muskoka 211 Community Connections helpline, which has no information on Grey Bruce. Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment, even if directed to by the provincial booking operator."

However a few hours later they issued a Tweet saying things had been resolved and booking could resume.

Despite the glitches being experienced across the province on Monday, close to 100 thousand Ontarians were able to successfully book appointments for first, and in some cases, second appointments.

