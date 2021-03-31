It's an ALL 80s WEEKEND
Catch one hit wonders like Dexys Midnight runners, to A-Ha, to Toni Basil to Tommy Tutone – you will hear them all here on 92.3 The Dock during our all 80s Easter Long Weekend!
Brought to you by DUCA
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 29, 20219 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Kincardine, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Owen Sound
-
GREY BRUCE OPP SEIZE DRUGS AT TRAFFIC STOP IN WIARTONOfficers arrested the driver, who was currently a prohibited driver, from previous incidents and they also had outstanding warrants. After further investigation, the passenger was also arrested for trafficking drugs.
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 30, 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Kincardine