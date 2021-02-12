Its Spruce the Bruce time again

Bruce County, Ontario: Bruce County’s Spruce the Bruce program has $250,000 in grant funding available to support local businesses and communities.

This funding is part of the Support the Bruce: Business Sustainability Fund, endorsed by Bruce County Council in 2020 and totaling $1.75 million over two years.



Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson comments: “As our local businesses and communities continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adapt to restrictions, it’s important they have access to funding to make necessary modifications to services and offerings so they can remain resilient.”



Details about the 2021 Spruce the Bruce program for businesses:

• Funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who did not receive funding in 2020.

• Eligible projects for business owners include sidewalk patios, façade improvements, perpendicular signage, awnings and collaborative marketing.

• Bruce County is funding 100% of the project, up to a $4,000 maximum.

• A cap of $30,000 funding per municipality, until July 1, 2021.



Community groups and municipalities are also eligible for streetscape beautification, destination infrastructure and community signage grants, which have the same requirements as in previous years.



“Main street businesses are hallmarks of our communities and Bruce County is proud to support them through Spruce the Bruce funding,” says Jill Roote, Manager of Economic Development. “Together, we will build our downtowns back up and strengthen our communities, persevering beyond the pandemic.”



If you have questions about the program or how to apply, email info@sprucethebruce.com or phone 1-800-2683838.