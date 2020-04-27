Saugeen Shores Police Service

Chief Mike Bellai





Media Release – Joint Forces Operation Cannabis Act Search Warrant



In February 2020 the Saugeen Shores Police Service Criminal Investigations and Drug Unit (CID) commenced an investigation concerning the sale and delivery of illicit cannabis in Saugeen Shores and surrounding areas.



On April 24th members of the CID Unit, uniformed members, with the assistance of the Owen Sound and Hanover Police Services executed a Cannabis Act search warrant. Officers executed the search warrant at three locations including residences in Southampton and Port Elgin and a business in Port Elgin.



As a result eight persons have been charged with several Cannabis Act and Criminal Code offences.



Investigators seized larges quantities of packaged product including: dried cannabis, cannabis extract, edibles with a street value of $89,080.30.



Police also seized $34,574.11 in cash as proceeds of crime and three vehicles as offence related property with an estimated value of $90,000.



Investigators would like to remind people that the sale and distribution of illicit cannabis is a criminal offence under the Cannabis Act. The only lawful sale and distribution of cannabis products in Ontario is from a licenced provincial store front or the online Ontario Cannabis Store.



Unregulated cannabis products can be potentially dangerous to consume, as items for sale have not been tested or inspected. Of concern, police seized cannabis edibles that mimicked packaging similar to candy marketed towards children.



Persons Charged:

45 year old male and 43 year old female, both from Port Elgin

1. Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

2. Possession for the purpose of distributing Cannabis - Cannabis Act 9(2)

3. Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

4. Instructing commission of an offence for a Criminal Organization – Criminal Code 467.13

33 year old Southampton male

• Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

• Possession for the purpose of distributing Cannabis - Cannabis Act 9(2)

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

• Commission of an offence for a criminal organization – Criminal Code 467.12

17 year old male (Young Person)

• Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

28 year old Cambridge male

• Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

22 year old Port Elgin male

• Distribution of Illicit Cannabis 9(1)(a)(iv) C.A

20 year old Port Elgin female

• Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

32 year old Southampton male

• Possession for the purpose of selling Cannabis – Cannabis Act 1(2)

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

All charged persons have been released with a court date.

