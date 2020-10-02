Kincardine assessment centre goes to online booking October 5

An online appointment booking system will be launched on Monday, October 5 for the Kincardine COVID-19 Assessment Centre.



Beginning Monday, October 5, appointments can be booked online by visiting www.sbghc.on.ca and clicking ‘Book a COVID-19 Test’, or by calling the Assessment Centre at 226-257-1500.

Due to high call volumes, it is strongly recommended that appointments be booked online unless you do not have internet access.



On Monday, October 5, the Assessment Centre will continue as a drive through model with no appointment necessary.

Beginning Tuesday, October 6, an appointment will be required for testing and walk-ins will no longer be accepted.



To accommodate booked appointments, the Assessment Centre will no longer be a drive through model.

When coming for an appointment, follow the signage to the designated parking area for the COVID 19 Assessment Centre to wait until 5 minutes before your appointment.



COVID-19 testing is available at the Assessment Centres for the following groups:



 If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms;

 If you have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by their public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID-19 app;

 If you are a resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by their local public health unit; or

 If you are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care (i.e. before a surgical procedure, visiting longterm care).



If you are unsure of whether to visit an assessment centre, complete the online COVID-19 selfassessment tool or school screening tool to evaluate your symptoms (https://covid19.ontario.ca/self-assessment/).

