Kincardine has a new mayor

At the Municipality of Kincardine Council meeting on April 19, 2021, Council appointed Gerry Glover to the Office of the Mayor for the remainder of the 2018-2022 term following the resignation of former Mayor Anne Eadie on April 9, 2021.

Municipal Staff presented Council with a report on the options available to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Municipal Act for their consideration. Council made the decision to fill the vacancy using the Appoint a Current Member of Council to Fill a Vacancy Procedure and received nominations from two members of Council.

Gerry Glover was elected as a Ward 1 Councillor in 2018 and is currently the Policy Chair for Arts, Culture and Heritage. He has also served on various committees including the Kincardine Community Environment Committee and Employee Negotiating Committee during his time on Council.

“This is an unexpected turn of events” said Mayor Gerry Glover. He thanked his fellow Council members for the opportunity to be considered for the Office of the Mayor. “We need to be strong as a community and as a Council”.

“Congratulations to Mayor Glover on his new appointment. Municipal Staff will do what we can to support Mayor Glover to ensure a smooth transition” says Sharon Chambers, Chief Administrative Officer.

Council will declare the seat of the Ward 1 Councillor, previously held by Gerry Glover, vacant at their meeting on April 26, 2021.