Kincardine mayor resigns at council meeting

Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie read aloud her letter of resignation at Wednesday night's committee of the whole meeting saying it takes effect Friday, April 9th.

The letter reportedly came as a surprise to fellow councillors.

It was sent to media via email within hours and so far there has been no comment made by the municipality.

From 2003 to 2010, Eadie was a member of Huron-Kinloss Council.

In 2010, after moving back to Kincardine, Anne was elected Deputy Mayor and then became Mayor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.



Letter of Resignation by Anne Eadie April 7, 2021



To all residents in the Municipality of Kincardine, Council, and Staff -

My wish for the community that I love is that we continue to build on our strengths, support each other in times of celebration and need, and all move forward in a positive manner

to make this an even better place for present and future generations to live in.

I will continue to be part of that in other ways now.

"Everything on earth has its own time and its own season" is the familiar quote.

My season as Mayor is coming to an end.

I am resigning as mayor effective April 9, 2021.

It has been a privilege to serve all residents and ratepayers in the Municipality of Kincardine whether along our beautiful lakeshore or in our inland villages, hamlets, and farms.

It has been a wonderful experience this past 10 years in my role as both Deputy Mayor and Mayor to get to know so many people of different backgrounds in our Municipality of

Kincardine, in other municipalities and in different levels of government in Ontario and in Canada.

Local politics is about cooperating to make decisions that best serve our local community.

May that continue to be the main focus of the Municipality of Kincardine Council.

Thank you to all those who have supported me over the years, especially my husband Doug, our sons Jon and Mike and their families, my parents Audrey and Lester Ferguson, my sister Joan Eadie, my brother Allan, many friends both golden and new, staff and members of five different Councils in both the Municipality of Kincardine and Township of Huron Kinloss as well as my fellow Bruce County Councillors and staff.

I could have included many more people since no one accomplishes anything alone.

A quote attributed to Desmond Tutu says, "Do your little bit of good where you are, it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world."

I have tried to do "my little bit of good" on Council and I encourage others to do the same for the Municipality of Kincardine whether now or in the future.

Yours truly,

Anne Eadie

