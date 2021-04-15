Kincardine to close municipal facilities for a few days
The Grey Bruce Health Unit declared a critical threshold of COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce and have asked everyone to stay at home except for essential travel.
This is in addition to the Provincial Stay-At-Home Order.
In addition to the existing closures, and to support this effort and protect our Staff, Council and our community, the Municipality of Kincardine has decided to close all Municipal Facilities until Monday April 19, 2021 at the earliest.
Please visit our website at www.kincardine.ca for updates.
Essential services will continue to operate to maintain legislative requirements including snow removal, water and wastewater management, and fire & emergency services.
The Kincardine Waste Management Centre will be closed until Monday April 19, 2021 at the earliest. Garbage/recycling collection will continue as scheduled.
All Municipal Staff who are able to do so, will be working from home during this period.
They will be available by email and by phone at their regular extension.
Please visit www.kincardine.ca for current staff/department directory.
Taxes and other Municipal payments can be paid by mail, the drop box at the Municipal Administration Centre and the Underwood Satellite Office, online or through telephone banking.
Please contact the Treasury Department if you have concerns about how to make your payments during this time.
Visit www.kincardine.ca to view our Payment Options for various ways to pay your bill.
Mail, courier and other deliveries to the Municipal Administration Centre will not be available on Thursday April 15, 2021.
Keep up to date as information becomes available at www.kincardine.ca , Municipality of Kincardine Facebook and Twitter.
