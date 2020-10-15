Kiwanis Sk8 & Bike Park Closed for Maintenance Thursday
The Kiwanis Sk8 & Bike Park will be closed on Thursday, October 15 for maintenance.
The closure is required to:
- Allow staff to re-install a ramp that was removed for reconditioning.
- Replace a box ramp transition panel.
The facility will be closed between 7:30 a.m. & 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
- The Kiwanis Sk8 & Bike Park was constructed in 2013 by repurposing the concrete floor from the former Coliseum arena.
- The Kiwanis Club of Owen Sound donated $100,000 to fund the construction of the Sk8 & Bike Park at Victoria Park.