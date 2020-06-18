Lane reductions through downtown Owen Sound may cause some delays



Enbridge Gas has to make an emergency repair today in dowtown Owen Sound in front of the Coach Inn (Jason's Pub) just east of the 10th Street bridge which is still under construction.

Starting at 7 this morning lanes were reduced on 10th Street East and 2nd Ave East to allow just one lane of traffic in each direction.

Parking will also be blocked in that area with limited sidewalk access as well.

The estimated time of completion is 7pm.

The reduction in traffic flow may cause some delays through the downtown particularily over the lunch hour.

Traffic was gridlocked through downtown Owen Sound on Wednesday afternoon because of ongoing work being done on 9th Street West.



Here are the official details from the City of Owen Sound ~

Location - 10th Street East 58m East of 2nd Avenue East, to 2nd Avenue East, to 61m North of 10th Street East

Start Time: 2020-06-18 07:00

End Time: 2020-06-18 19:00

Description: Enbridge Gas has an emergency gas repair at 1005 2nd Avenue on June 18 beginning at 7:00AM. The 2 westbound lanes and the eastbound parking lane in the 200 Block of 10th Street East will be closed to allow 1 lane each of westbound and eastbound traffic. The Northbound lane and the southbound parking lane in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue East will also be closed to allow Both north and southbound traffic. The sidewalk in the 200 block of 10th Street will also be closed. The intersection will remain open.