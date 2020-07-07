Late night fireworks spark assault in Meaford

On Saturday, July 4th just before midnight, Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to an assault at a residence at Sideroad 25, in the Municipality of Meaford.

Officers talked to a group of young adults who advised police they returned to their cottage after setting off some fireworks at the lake when they were confronted by a male with a baseball bat.

The man assaulted three victims with the bat, striking them in the shoulder areas.

He also smashed several windows of multiple vehicles before leaving the property.

The accused was identified and located later that night at a residence in Stayner where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Two of the victims were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 72 year old Meaford man with three counts of assault and three counts of mischief.