Letter To Parents From BWDSB - Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Dear Parents/Guardians and Staff:

 

Re: Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

 

The Ministry of Education has mandated that school boards make voluntary asymptomatic (without obvious symptoms) COVID-19 testing of students and staff available.  Testing is voluntary and consent will be required.  Planning is underway to implement this testing across Bluewater District School Board schools.

Communication regarding the date, including a link for registration, will be provided to staff and families prior to each clinic.  Household members of students and staff, and anyone with symptoms, should seek testing at an assessment centre.

Asymptomatic testing clinics will occur in Bluewater District School Board using a “hub model” with a host school and a family of schools invited on the same date.  The testing will be completed by GVT Labs, who will run the clinics.  There are nine planned clinics, each on a Thursday evening, between March 11 and June 3, 2021.  Each participating school will be booked in a set time frame (between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).

Local public health units will continue to be responsible for investigation, contact tracing, and case management support in confirmed cases.

 

Date

Time

Location – Host school

Other schools included

March 11, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

 

Peninsula Shores District, Wiarton

Bruce Peninsula District, Lion’s Head

St. Edmunds Public, Tobermory

Amabel-Sauble Community, Sauble Beach

Hepworth Central Public, Hepworth

March 25, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Grey Highlands Secondary, Flesherton

 

Dundalk and Proton Community, Dundalk

Highpoint Community, Dundalk

Macphail Memorial Elementary, Flesherton

Osprey Central, Maxwell

Beavercrest Community, Markdale

April 8, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound

East Ridge Community, Owen Sound

Hillcrest Elementary, Owen Sound

Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff

April 22, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound

Keppel-Sarawak Elementary, Owen Sound

Alexandra Community, Owen Sound

Holland-Chatsworth Central, Holland Centre 

Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff

April 29, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Walkerton District Community, Walkerton

 

Chesley District Community, Chesley

Hillcrest Central, Teeswater

Mildmay-Carrick Public, Mildmay

Paisley Community, Paisley

Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff

May 13, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saugeen District Senior, Port Elgin

 

G. C. Huston Public, Southampton

Northport Elementary, Port Elgin

Port Elgin-Saugeen Central, Port Elgin

Arran-Tara Elementary, Tara

Sullivan Community, Desboro

May 20, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

John Diefenbaker Senior, Hanover

 

Dawnview Public, Hanover

Hanover Heights Community, Hanover

Normanby Community, Ayton

Spruce Ridge Community, Durham

Egremont Community, Holstein

May 27, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kincardine District Senior, Kincardine

 

Elgin Market Public, Kincardine

Kincardine Township-Tiverton Public, Kincardine

Lucknow Central Public, Lucknow

Ripley-Huron Community, Ripley

Huron Heights Public, Kincardine

June 3, 2021

4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Georgian Bay Community, Meaford

St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary, Meaford

Beaver Valley Community, Thornbury

Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff

Sincerely,

Lori Wilder

Director of Education

