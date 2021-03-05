Letter To Parents From BWDSB - Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
Dear Parents/Guardians and Staff:
Re: Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing
The Ministry of Education has mandated that school boards make voluntary asymptomatic (without obvious symptoms) COVID-19 testing of students and staff available. Testing is voluntary and consent will be required. Planning is underway to implement this testing across Bluewater District School Board schools.
Communication regarding the date, including a link for registration, will be provided to staff and families prior to each clinic. Household members of students and staff, and anyone with symptoms, should seek testing at an assessment centre.
Asymptomatic testing clinics will occur in Bluewater District School Board using a “hub model” with a host school and a family of schools invited on the same date. The testing will be completed by GVT Labs, who will run the clinics. There are nine planned clinics, each on a Thursday evening, between March 11 and June 3, 2021. Each participating school will be booked in a set time frame (between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).
Local public health units will continue to be responsible for investigation, contact tracing, and case management support in confirmed cases.
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location – Host school
|
Other schools included
|
March 11, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Peninsula Shores District, Wiarton
|
Bruce Peninsula District, Lion’s Head
St. Edmunds Public, Tobermory
Amabel-Sauble Community, Sauble Beach
Hepworth Central Public, Hepworth
|
March 25, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Grey Highlands Secondary, Flesherton
|
Dundalk and Proton Community, Dundalk
Highpoint Community, Dundalk
Macphail Memorial Elementary, Flesherton
Osprey Central, Maxwell
Beavercrest Community, Markdale
|
April 8, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound
|
East Ridge Community, Owen Sound
Hillcrest Elementary, Owen Sound
Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff
|
April 22, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound
|
Keppel-Sarawak Elementary, Owen Sound
Alexandra Community, Owen Sound
Holland-Chatsworth Central, Holland Centre
Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff
|
April 29, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Walkerton District Community, Walkerton
|
Chesley District Community, Chesley
Hillcrest Central, Teeswater
Mildmay-Carrick Public, Mildmay
Paisley Community, Paisley
Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff
|
May 13, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Saugeen District Senior, Port Elgin
|
G. C. Huston Public, Southampton
Northport Elementary, Port Elgin
Port Elgin-Saugeen Central, Port Elgin
Arran-Tara Elementary, Tara
Sullivan Community, Desboro
|
May 20, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
John Diefenbaker Senior, Hanover
|
Dawnview Public, Hanover
Hanover Heights Community, Hanover
Normanby Community, Ayton
Spruce Ridge Community, Durham
Egremont Community, Holstein
|
May 27, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Kincardine District Senior, Kincardine
|
Elgin Market Public, Kincardine
Kincardine Township-Tiverton Public, Kincardine
Lucknow Central Public, Lucknow
Ripley-Huron Community, Ripley
Huron Heights Public, Kincardine
|
June 3, 2021
|
4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
|
Georgian Bay Community, Meaford
|
St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary, Meaford
Beaver Valley Community, Thornbury
Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff
Sincerely,
Lori Wilder
Director of Education
