Letter To Parents From BWDSB - Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Dear Parents/Guardians and Staff:

Re: Voluntary asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Education has mandated that school boards make voluntary asymptomatic (without obvious symptoms) COVID-19 testing of students and staff available. Testing is voluntary and consent will be required. Planning is underway to implement this testing across Bluewater District School Board schools.

Communication regarding the date, including a link for registration, will be provided to staff and families prior to each clinic. Household members of students and staff, and anyone with symptoms, should seek testing at an assessment centre.

Asymptomatic testing clinics will occur in Bluewater District School Board using a “ hub model ” with a host school and a family of schools invited on the same date. The testing will be completed by GVT Labs, who will run the clinics. There are nine planned clinics, each on a Thursday evening, between March 11 and June 3, 2021. Each participating school will be booked in a set time frame (between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.).

Local public health units will continue to be responsible for investigation, contact tracing, and case management support in confirmed cases.

Date Time Location – Host school Other schools included March 11, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Peninsula Shores District, Wiarton Bruce Peninsula District, Lion’s Head St. Edmunds Public, Tobermory Amabel-Sauble Community, Sauble Beach Hepworth Central Public, Hepworth March 25, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Grey Highlands Secondary, Flesherton Dundalk and Proton Community, Dundalk Highpoint Community, Dundalk Macphail Memorial Elementary, Flesherton Osprey Central, Maxwell Beavercrest Community, Markdale April 8, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound East Ridge Community, Owen Sound Hillcrest Elementary, Owen Sound Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff April 22, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Owen Sound District Secondary, Owen Sound Keppel-Sarawak Elementary, Owen Sound Alexandra Community, Owen Sound Holland-Chatsworth Central, Holland Centre Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff April 29, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Walkerton District Community, Walkerton Chesley District Community, Chesley Hillcrest Central, Teeswater Mildmay-Carrick Public, Mildmay Paisley Community, Paisley Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff May 13, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saugeen District Senior, Port Elgin G. C. Huston Public, Southampton Northport Elementary, Port Elgin Port Elgin-Saugeen Central, Port Elgin Arran-Tara Elementary, Tara Sullivan Community, Desboro May 20, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. John Diefenbaker Senior, Hanover Dawnview Public, Hanover Hanover Heights Community, Hanover Normanby Community, Ayton Spruce Ridge Community, Durham Egremont Community, Holstein May 27, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Kincardine District Senior, Kincardine Elgin Market Public, Kincardine Kincardine Township-Tiverton Public, Kincardine Lucknow Central Public, Lucknow Ripley-Huron Community, Ripley Huron Heights Public, Kincardine June 3, 2021 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Georgian Bay Community, Meaford St. Vincent-Euphrasia Elementary, Meaford Beaver Valley Community, Thornbury Itinerant, education centre, and occasional staff

Sincerely,

Lori Wilder

Director of Education