Local assessment centres open this weekend

THANKSGIVING DAY WEEKEND COVID-19 ASSESSMENT CENTRE HOURS FOR KINCARDIE, OWEN SOUND AND HANOVER



The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Kincardine Hospital will be open Saturday, October 10, and on the Thanksgiving Holiday, Monday, October 12 from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM.



The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Owen Sound Hospital will be open Saturday, October 10, Sunday October 11 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, October 12 from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM.



The COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Hanover will be open Saturday, October 10 from 9:00 AM – 1:00PM and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Monday, October 12.



Here are the links to book an appointment for a test. Walk-ins are no longer permitted at any assessment centre in Ontario ~





South Bruce Grey Health Centre – Kincardine Hospital https://booking.sbghc.on.ca

Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Regional Hospital https://gbhs.simplybook.me/v2

Hanover & District Hospital https://hdh.appointlet.com/s/assessment









