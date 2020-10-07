iHeartRadio
10°C

Static Links

Instagram

Local assessment centres open this weekend

cjos covid

THANKSGIVING DAY WEEKEND COVID-19 ASSESSMENT CENTRE HOURS FOR KINCARDIE, OWEN SOUND AND HANOVER 
 
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Kincardine Hospital will be open Saturday, October 10,  and on the Thanksgiving Holiday, Monday, October 12  from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM. 
 
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Owen Sound Hospital will be open Saturday, October 10, Sunday October 11 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on Thanksgiving Day, Monday, October 12 from 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM. 
 
The COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Hanover will be open Saturday, October 10 from 9:00 AM – 1:00PM and will be closed on  Thanksgiving Day  Monday, October 12.  
 

 

Here are the links to book an appointment for a test.  Walk-ins are no longer permitted at any assessment centre in Ontario ~ 


 
South Bruce Grey Health Centre – Kincardine Hospital https://booking.sbghc.on.ca

Grey Bruce Health Services – Owen Sound Regional Hospital https://gbhs.simplybook.me/v2 

Hanover & District Hospital https://hdh.appointlet.com/s/assessment  
 
 
 

 

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca