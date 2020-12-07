Local Covid case associated with minor hockey league

Currently there are no outbreaks; that is, evidence of transmission from person to person, within the minor hockey league.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone identified as a close contact to the confirmed case, both in and outside the hockey environment, has already been contacted by a Public Health case manager directly.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health is not considered at increased risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing. As with all other community members, members of the Walkerton Minor Hockey League are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, please isolate and go to an assessment center for testing as soon as possible.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has directed those considered at risk and requiring testing, to be tested on the appropriate and recommended date(s). There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider cannot make this decision.