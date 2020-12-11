Local Covid cases linked to school and daycare centre

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with Bluewater District School Board to address two probable cases of COVID-19 associated with Port Elgin-Saugeen Central School, in Saugeen Shores.

A probable case is defined as direct link with a positive case, symptomatic and has not been tested.

While there are individuals with probable COVID-19 associated with this school, our assessment, to date, indicates that transmission did not take place within the school environment.

Currently there are no outbreaks (i.e. evidence of transmission from person to person) in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce.

No bus routes of any schools are involved with this case.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management. Public Health will contact you if you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who has had close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone at heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission due to close contact to a person with COVID-19 will be contacted by Public Health within 24 hours of the investigation.

Those NOT contacted by Public Health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk regarding testing requirements and recommendations (e.g., timing).

There is no value in anyone being tested before they are notified and instructed to do so by Public Health. Results of early testing are unreliable and place individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

In this situation, the persons with COVID-19 have been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team.

We are working with the individuals and Bluewater District School Board to identify others, both in and out of the school environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.

Meanwhile the health unit is also working with Inglenook Creche Childcare Centre to address a probable case of COVID-19 associated with a cohort at the centre in Owen Sound.

While there is a person with probable COVID-19 associated with a cohort at this childcare centre, our assessment, to date, indicates that transmission did not take place within the childcare centre environment.

In this situation, the person with COVID-19 has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team.

We are working with the individual and Inglenook Creche Childcare Centre to identify others, both in and out of the childcare centre environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level.