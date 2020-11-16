Local Covid numbers surge over the weekend

Public health officials in Grey Bruce are sounding the alarm bells as we see a surge in local Covid cases.

In Sunday's daily report from the Grey Bruce Health Unit there were 10 new cases reported.

That's the highest single day total since April.

On Saturday we had 6 new cases and on Friday there were 5.

That brings our weekend total to 21 new cases and 33 active cases.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra calls it deeply concerning and acknowledges the higher numbers are indicative of people being tired of Covid-19.

"We have been seeing a deeply concerning trend of a significant increase in the number of cases locally, and in the number of close contacts of these cases. These findings are indicative of fatigue related to following public health measures. It is important that we re-focus our energy on the basic measures that can keep us safe - the same ones that got us through the spring first wave, including: the 3 Ws of Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and wear face covering correctly."

Arra says this is the most concern he's felt since the start of the pandemic saying soon it will become very difficult to do contact tracing within 24 hours if the numbers continue to rise.

The positive news is that there are still no outbreaks in any local schools, day care centres or long term care facilities

But there is a case connected to a school

A female student of Bruce Peninsula District School in Lion's Head tested positive on Saturday.

However public health says there is no indication that the transmission happened within the school, so it will not close.

However the student's classmates and family members are quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.



