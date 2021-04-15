Local MP closes his office for a few days
Starting today, April 15, 2021, MP Ruff’s constituency office will be closed to walk-in appointments as staff will be working remotely.
Telephone reception may be impacted during this time, but staff will return all calls as quickly as possible, and will endeavour to maintain the current service levels.
The office is scheduled to re-open to walk-in appointments on Monday April 19, 2021.
If you need assistance with a federal government related matter, please do not hesitate to email Alex.Ruff@parl.gc.ca or call 519-371-1059.
Please continue to be patient as we receive a high volume of calls and emails daily.
I and my staff remain committed to providing the best service possible to all constituents during this unprecedented time.
