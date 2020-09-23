iHeartRadio
Local resident charged after stolen vehicle recovered

On the 22nd of September 2020 at around midnight, a uniformed member of the Owen Sound Police spotted a vehicle in front of a business which had been previously broken into. 

The officer checked the business and found everything to be in order. 

Police spoke with the occupant of the vehicle and upon further investigation, learned that it had been stolen from a Wellington County residence.

The 25year old Grey-Bruce resident was arrested for being in possession of the stolen vehicle. 

He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. 

 

 

