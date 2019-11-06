Major residential theft

On Tuesday November 5th, 2019 just before 1am, West Grey Police were called to a Concession 8 residence where the home owner was awakened by his dog barking.

When he got out of bed to let the animal out, he discovered the main door to his garage was open.

Upon further investigation he discovered several items had been stolen including a green 2013 Polaris Sportsman 90cc, a gas powered 1000 watt king Canada generator, a weed eater and six Toyo open country WLT1 tires.

He also informed police that a large sum of cash was stolen along with passports, health card, and SIN cards.

The victim tells police that his drive shed was also entered and that the snow blower attachment for his riding lawn mower as well as his utility trailer had been taken.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to call the West Grey Police Service at 519-371-6911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS should you wish to remain anonymous.

