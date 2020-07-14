Man arrested in Hanover after pointing weapons

Hanover Police have laid charges in a bizarre incident on Saturday July 11.

Officers responded to multiple reports just after 8pm of a man, without a shirt, riding a bike through residential neighbourhoods threatening people with a handgun and a knife.

By the time officers arrived, the man had fled.

Members from the West Grey Police Service joined in the search for the suspect that saw officers respond to a number of 'sightings' in a multi-block radius from the initial complaint.

At about 9:15 police spotted the suspect running behind homes in the 400 block of 15th Avenue and arrested him without incident.

A search resulted in the seizure of two knives and a loaded air pistol that looked like a semi-automatic handgun.

"Many people don't realize that an air pistol is classified as a 'firearm' in the Criminal Code since it too can cause serious bodily injury or death."

"The outcome here could have been very tragic for all involved had this weapon been pointed at officers. Thanks though to real-time updates from our citizens and the professionalism of the responding officers, this dangerous situation was brought to a safe conclusion."

A 45 year old Hanover man, Andrew LINNEN, faces a number of criminal charges that include 'Pointing a Firearm', 'Uttering Threats to Cause Death', and 'Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose'.

He has been remanded into custody and set to appear in Walkerton bail court, by video, on Wednesday, July 15th.