Man Arrested in Possession of Loaded Sawed-Off Rifle

Shotgun Nov 18 news story

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday, November 17th a 21 year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by members of the Owen Sound Police Service after a brief struggle in a downtown apartment building.  Upon arrest, officers found that the man was concealing a loaded and sawed- off rifle in the jacket that he was wearing.  The loaded rifle did not have a safety mechanism.  The man was also found to have numerous rounds of ammunition for the rifle as well as a small quantity of Fentanyl in his possession.

 

The man is bound by a court-imposed order prohibiting him from the possession of firearms as a result of convictions for previous violent offences.

 

Police have laid a total of 12 criminal charges against the accused including Possession of a Loaded Prohibited firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace and Possession of Fentanyl.

 

The man is being held in custody for a bail hearing.

