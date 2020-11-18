Man Arrested in Possession of Loaded Sawed-Off Rifle

During the afternoon hours of Tuesday, November 17th a 21 year-old man of no fixed address was arrested by members of the Owen Sound Police Service after a brief struggle in a downtown apartment building. Upon arrest, officers found that the man was concealing a loaded and sawed- off rifle in the jacket that he was wearing. The loaded rifle did not have a safety mechanism. The man was also found to have numerous rounds of ammunition for the rifle as well as a small quantity of Fentanyl in his possession.

The man is bound by a court-imposed order prohibiting him from the possession of firearms as a result of convictions for previous violent offences.

Police have laid a total of 12 criminal charges against the accused including Possession of a Loaded Prohibited firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a weapon Dangerous to the Public Peace and Possession of Fentanyl.

The man is being held in custody for a bail hearing.