Man in Harrison Park incident identified; no danger to public

The Owen Sound Police Service was contacted earlier today and the identity of the suspicious male reported in Harrison Park on August 21st, 2020, is now known.

A family member of the male had read the Owen Sound Police media release and called in to speak to an officer as they believed their adult son, who has diagnosed developmental and intellectual disabilities, matched the description.

The identity of this male has been confirmed and it was learned that the male attended Owen Sound with his family, visiting Harrison Park for a gathering on that date.

The police believe this to be an isolated incident and the Owen Sound Police have no public safety concerns as a result.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

On Friday August 21st, at about 3pm the Owen Sound Police received a call with regards to a suspicious male at Harrison Park.

A mother supervising her three young children playing in the park, observed the lone male approach her 4-year-old daughter then put his hands out as if he was going to pick her up.

The mother's quick response diverted the stranger's actions.

Oddly, this unknown individual then climbed up the ladder to one of the slides, slid down and walked away from the area.

The intentions of this young man remain unknown to the investigating officers.

The man at no time made any comments or remarks to the mother or her young child.

Officers arrived on scene immediately after the mothers 911 call, but unfortunately, they were not able to locate the male.

The male has been described as Caucasian, early 20's, blonde shaggy hair extending close to his shoulders, heavy set.

He was wearing faded grey or blue shorts, a pink shirt with rainbow details on it and mouth and nose covered with a blue mask.

Police say the man was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance considering his demeanour and blank look.