Meaford council meetings return to in-person

Meaford Council will be meeting in person once again beginning with the September 14th Council meeting.

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Council meetings were held virtually with members streaming in from remote locations.

Through the month of August, staff worked on transitioning back to in-person meetings, with proper safety measures in place.

Upcoming council meetings will be moved to the Meaford Hall Opera House, beginning with the meeting on September 14.

Staff say the space is accessible, has ample space for required physical distancing, and is properly equipped with the necessary lighting and audio capabilities.

It will also ensure that members of Council, staff, and the public can attend these meetings safely in one room.

Meetings will begin at 1:00 p.m., rather than the typical start time of 3:00 p.m. to allow for the proper staff coverage required for the additional set-up at Meaford Hall.

Those who wish to attend public council meetings should be aware that:

" Screening will be required upon entry, with personal details to be given for contact tracing such as name and phone number. Every member of the public who wishes to attend will be required to sign in.

" Sanitizer will be provided on site.

" Paper materials and agendas will not be provided, but attendees are encouraged to print their own materials.

" Wearing a mask will be required for those wishing to attend.

" Registration with the Clerk for deputations and public questions is required by 11 a.m. on the date of the meeting.

Rogers TV will continue to broadcast Meaford Council meetings, and we are hoping to continue to stream and post meeting videos on the Municipal youtube channel at www.meaford.ca/youtube

To see Council meeting agendas and minutes, visit https://meaford.civicweb.net

