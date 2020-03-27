Meaford updates waste services information

Update to Waste Services

Curbside collection of garbage, blue bin (recycling), and green bin (organics), is continuing as scheduled.

If you have access to bag tags please continue to use them as usual. As of Monday March 30th, 2020 residents who are not able to get bag tags due to self-isolation may dispose of one untagged bag on their regular garbage pickup day.

We ask everyone to keep following our standard guidelines for garbage pickup, and continue to put out a maximum of 3 bags weighing under 40lbs each, and to have them to the curb by 7:00 a.m.

For bulky items such as furniture or appliances, the Miller Waste Transfer Station at 2085 20th Avenue East, Owen Sound is continuing to operate as usual. Please do not place bulky items at your curbside.

Please ensure that all material placed in garbage bins and green bins is properly bagged, specifically cleaning products such as wipes, tissues, napkins and other sanitary/hygiene products.

As the situation progresses, service levels may change. We recommend that all residents use the Meaford Waste App to get the most up-to-date information on any disruptions in services. The app can be installed through the app store on Apple and Android devices, or you can sign up for notifications by email, text message, or phone call by visiting www.meaford.ca/waste.

