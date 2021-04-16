iHeartRadio
Medical Officer of Health Issues Class Order

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, has issued a Class Order, April 16, 2021, requiring specific compliance with respect to COVID-19 from the following individuals.

a)         Identified as a person diagnosed with COVID-19;
b)         Have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;
c)         Otherwise have reasonable grounds to believe they have one or more symptoms of COVID-19;
d)         Are a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19; or
e)         Directed to self-isolate by an employee of the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

These individuals are ordered to go to their residence and stay there, as is required, and further follow all direction from public health related to their status, as identified above. This includes:

  • Self-isolate, as required
  • Isolate separate to other household residents and avoid shared use of common areas
  • Wear a mask when complete isolation is not possible
  • Do not leave your place of residence for any reason save and except to seek medical care or to avoid threat to life or serious bodily injury to yourself or another.
  • Inform Public Health if you have any specific needs while you are subject to isolation, including but not limited to food, water, supplies, accommodation, medical treatment, clothing, pet care, etc.
  • Do not associate with any persons outside of your household with the exception of those delivering services or from whom care is sought.
  • If required to associate with persons outside your household, as above, wear a mask or face covering over the mouth, lips, nose and chin and to keep a physical barrier or distance of at least two (2) metres between yourself and all other persons at all times;
  • Follow the rules and directions of the Public Health Case Manager while isolating, whether they are written or verbal.

 

This Order remains in effect until rescinded.

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 15, 2021

    42 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 11 – The Blue Mountains, 9 – Owen Sound, 5 – West Grey, 4 – Meaford, 3 – Hanover, 1, Arran Elderslie, 1 – Chatsworth, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – Southgate, 2 – TBD
    Owen Sound police enforce stay-at-home order

    Officers were called to a possible party on the east side where they laid a fine under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 16, 2021

    32 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 10 – Owen Sound, 7 – Grey Highlands, 3 – Southgate, 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Meaford, 1 – Brockton, 1 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Hanover, 1 – Huron-Kinloss, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce
    Upgrades coming for Lee Manor

    Bruce Grey Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker announces $650,000 for long term care home in Owen Sound
    COVID-19 Community Outbreak in Eastern Grey County

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a community outbreak in Eastern Grey County. The cases have been identified as a Variant of Concern. This is a significant event requiring a Grey Bruce wide response as at-risk contacts are from across Grey, Bruce, and Simcoe Counties. Everyone across Grey Bruce is required to observe stay-home orders.
