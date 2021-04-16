Medical Officer of Health Issues Class Order

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra, has issued a Class Order, April 16, 2021, requiring specific compliance with respect to COVID-19 from the following individuals.

a) Identified as a person diagnosed with COVID-19;

b) Have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, have been tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting the results of their test;

c) Otherwise have reasonable grounds to believe they have one or more symptoms of COVID-19;

d) Are a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19; or

e) Directed to self-isolate by an employee of the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

These individuals are ordered to go to their residence and stay there, as is required, and further follow all direction from public health related to their status, as identified above. This includes:

Self-isolate, as required

Isolate separate to other household residents and avoid shared use of common areas

Wear a mask when complete isolation is not possible

Do not leave your place of residence for any reason save and except to seek medical care or to avoid threat to life or serious bodily injury to yourself or another.

Inform Public Health if you have any specific needs while you are subject to isolation, including but not limited to food, water, supplies, accommodation, medical treatment, clothing, pet care, etc.

Do not associate with any persons outside of your household with the exception of those delivering services or from whom care is sought.

If required to associate with persons outside your household, as above, wear a mask or face covering over the mouth, lips, nose and chin and to keep a physical barrier or distance of at least two (2) metres between yourself and all other persons at all times;

Follow the rules and directions of the Public Health Case Manager while isolating, whether they are written or verbal.

This Order remains in effect until rescinded.