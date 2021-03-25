Missing Georgian Bluffs man found safe
On March 23 Grey Bruce OPP responded to a missing person call in Georgian Bluffs.
26 year old Mitchell Gray was last seen on March 22nd at a motel near Wiarton.
Police say he was located safe and sound yesterday.
They thank the public for their assistance.
