iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Missing Georgian Bluffs man found safe

Mitchell Gray.jpg

On March 23 Grey Bruce OPP responded to a missing person call in Georgian Bluffs. 

26 year old Mitchell Gray was last seen on March 22nd at a motel near Wiarton. 

Police say he was located safe and sound yesterday. 

They thank the public for their assistance. 

 

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca