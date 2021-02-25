MISSING OPP ROADSIDE SCREENING DEVICE - Seeking Public’s Assistance

(KINLOSS TWP, ON) - The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public's assistance in locating a Roadside Screening Device that went missing during Motorized Snow Vehicle (MSV) patrols on February 20, 2021.

OPP operators were conducting patrols of Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trails in Kinloss Township meeting other snowmobile operators and providing education on snowmobile safety throughout the day. Members of the public were extremely appreciative of police being on the trails, however on completing patrols, a Draeger Alcotest 6810 Roadside Screening Device was missing.

The OPP is conducting a radius search of the area.

Anyone who has observed or located a Roadside Screening Device is requested to contact the South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.