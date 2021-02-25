MNRF Needs Your Help - Deer Shot Out Of Season in Georgian Bluffs
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry needs your help to find the person who shot a deer out of season in Georgian Bluffs township.
On January 17 of this year, Conservation Officers were called to Sarawak-Kepple Townline at Concession Road 14 to investigate a report of a dumped deer carcass. The officers located the remains of an adult white-tailed doe deer – the meat has been removed. Officers believe the deer was shot out of season. Anyone with information about this occurrence can contact Conservation Officer Todd Cairns at (519) 371-5493, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID 19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.
Visit Ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may be able to provide information that will help solve a case.
-
Grey Bruce Health Unit Confirms Second Death Related to COVID-19The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a female resident of Grey Bruce in her 70’s has died this afternoon. She had been in isolation in hospital.
-
Arrests Made in Drug Trafficking Investigation in Owen SoundOn Tuesday February 23, 2021 members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit and Uniform Branch concluded a drug trafficking investigation with the arrest of a male and a female from their rental vehicle in the parking lot of a downtown business.
-
Serial break and enters solved according to OPPTwo people have been arrested in connection with a number of break ins across Southwestern Ontario including communities in our region - Hanover, Walkerton and Lucknow