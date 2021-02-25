MNRF Needs Your Help - Deer Shot Out Of Season in Georgian Bluffs

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry needs your help to find the person who shot a deer out of season in Georgian Bluffs township.

On January 17 of this year, Conservation Officers were called to Sarawak-Kepple Townline at Concession Road 14 to investigate a report of a dumped deer carcass. The officers located the remains of an adult white-tailed doe deer – the meat has been removed. Officers believe the deer was shot out of season. Anyone with information about this occurrence can contact Conservation Officer Todd Cairns at (519) 371-5493, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MNRF Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID 19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

Visit Ontario.ca/mnrftips to view an interactive, searchable map of unsolved cases. You may be able to provide information that will help solve a case.