More charges laid in Meaford murder investigation

Photo released by police in May while search for Sprung continued

On May 3, 2020 at 4 pm, Grey Bruce OPP received a report of a missing person - Emerson Sprung of Meaford.

The 25-year-old male was last seen the night before leaving the family residence at Trowbridge Street West on his BMX bicycle.

Human remains found three days later on May 6, were identified as that of the missing man.

On July 22, 2020, as a result of the ongoing investigation, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, two additional people have been arrested and charged.

Laurel CAMPBELL, 28 years old from Municipality of Meaford, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Bridget Taylor SMITH, 25 years old from Municipality of Meaford, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

In May, OPP arrested and charged Matthew MCQUARRIE, 34 years old from Meaford, with first degree murder.

If you have any information that could assist this investigation, you are asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.