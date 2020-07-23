More stunt drivers caught in Grey Bruce

Between Monday, July 20, 2020 and Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Grey Bruce OPP charged another five (5) motorists with stunt driving - 50km/h or more over the posted speed limit,

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

July 22 - 8:26 a.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Tharshini ARULKUMAR, 40 years-of-age, from Scarborough, ON.

July 22 - 3:02 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 145 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was William READING, 66 years-of-age, from Oakville, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

July 20 - 7:37 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP received a traffic complaint involving a white suv on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula. The complaint stated that this driver was driving aggressively at high rates of speed. Police located and stopped this vehicle that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Karim AWAD, 21 years-of-age, from Sarnia, ON.

July 21 - 2:25 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a blue suv on Highway 6, north of Wiarton, in Northern Bruce Peninsula, that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Yosihan YOGESWARAN, 18 years-of-age, from Scarborough, ON.

(GREY HIGHLANDS, ON)

July 21 - 9:07 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 10, near Flesherton, in Grey Highlands, that was travelling over 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Gurwinder SINGH, 21 years-of-age, from Brampton, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a 7 day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for 7 days.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to report unsafe driving, including excessive speeding and aggressive driving.

We've gone through our news files and record close to 90 stunt driving charges in Grey Bruce since June 13th - that's less than six weeks.