More stunt drivers stopped on the Bruce Peninsula

Between Friday, August 14th and Sunday, August 17th, 2020, Grey Bruce OPP charged the following seven motorists with stunt driving - (50km/h or more over the posted speed limit) on Highway 6 on the Bruce Peninsula.

(SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

August 14th - 08:25 a.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 kilometres per hour (km/h) in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Patrick DASILVA, 29 years-of-age, from Etobicoke, ON.

August 15th - 2:15 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a white sport utility vehicle (suv) on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 155 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Eduardo ZAMORA, 59 years-of-age, from Brampton, ON.

August 15th - 3:01 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Limberlost Road, in South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 130 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Amanjot BHABRA, 22 years-of-age, from Brampton, ON.

August 17th - 1:11 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a red SUV on Highway 6, near Red Bay Road, South Bruce Peninsula that was travelling more than 145 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Roy STAGAT, 56 years-of-age, from Kitchener, ON.

(NORTHERN BRUCE PENINSULA, ON)

August 15th - 09:36 a.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey car on Highway 6, near Ferndale, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 115 km/h in this posted 60 km/h speed limit. The driver was Shamoie HANSON, 20 years-of-age, from Mississauga, ON.

August 15th - 10:48 a.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a black car on Highway 6, near Little Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 135 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Mohammadali PANAHIAN, 21 years-of-age, from Markham, ON.

August 15th - 4:25 p.m. - Grey Bruce OPP stopped a grey suv on Highway 6, near Pike Bay Road, in Northern Bruce Peninsula that was travelling over 140 km/h in this posted 80 km/h speed limit. The driver was Natasha CHUNG, 32 years-of-age, from Waterloo, ON.

All of these drivers were issued a provincial summons to attend court, a seven day drivers licence suspension and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

Grey Bruce OPP are asking the public to report unsafe driving, including excessive speeding and aggressive driving.