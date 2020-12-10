More than $50K worth of tools stolen from construction site
Grey Bruce OPP are looking for the public's help after a break in at a construction site in Sauble Beach.
They got the call November 26 from the site on Lakeshore Boulevard North and determined the break and enter had occured sometime between 6pm November 25th and 6am November 26th.
On November 26, 2020 at 7:42 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a break and enter at a construction site at Lakeshore Boulevard North in South Bruce Peninsula.
Someone broke into the first and second floors and stole multiple tools, including various cordless tools and saws from a building currently under construction.
Total value of the property was over $50,000.
Several of the stolen tools were made by HILTI.
Grey Bruce OPP are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the person(s) involved in this crime.
Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
