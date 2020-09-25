MPP Jim Wilson calling it quits

Simcoe-Grey MPP Jim Wilson announced he would not seek re-election.

"It has been my privilege and pleasure to have represented the riding for more than 30 years," Wilson said in a statement Thursday.

Wilson has represented the riding since 1990 and currently sits as an independent.

"I have done my best in government, in opposition and independently to ensure that the province delivered the services and infrastructure our families, businesses and communities need to succeed and prosper into the future," he continued.

In 2018, Wilson was removed from the Progressive Conservative bench by Premier Doug Ford after a sexual misconduct allegation, which led the MPP to seek treatment for addiction issues.