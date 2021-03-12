MPP Walker and Minister of Long Term Care Fullerton announce $3.25 million expansion of Paramedicine

OWEN SOUND - The Ontario government is investing $3,250,000 million to expand the Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program in Grey County.

This initiative will help more seniors on long-term care waitlists stay safe while living in the comfort of their own homes for longer.

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker, was joined by Minister of Long-Term Care the Honourable Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, officials from Grey County and Dr. Bruce Stanners for the virtual announcement of the new funding on Friday, March 12.

“This is terrific news for our local area. Grey County has done excellent work with their Community Paramedicine Program and I’m thrilled by this investment from our government to expand this initiative,” said MPP Walker. “I want to thank Minister Fullerton for her commitment to supporting our seniors through this program that will ensure they’re able stay in their own homes longer.”

The long-term care focused Community Paramedicine program leverages the skills of community paramedic providers to help end hallway health care and provide additional care for seniors. The first phase of this program was announced in October 2020, in partnership with five communities. This expansion will help keep seniors safe, while delaying the need for long-term care by providing enhanced at-home supports.

“The Community Paramedicine program provides our seniors, their families and caregivers peace of mind while waiting for a long-term care space,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Expanding the program across the province means that more of our loved ones can access services from their own homes, potentially even delaying the need for long-term care, while still providing the quality care and service they need and deserve.”

The program will be delivered through local communities, providing:

Access to health services 24-7, through in-home and remote methods, such as online or virtual supports;

Non-emergency home visits and in-home testing procedures;

Ongoing monitoring of changing or escalating conditions to prevent or reduce emergency incidents;

Additional education about healthy living and managing chronic diseases; and

Connections for participants and their families to home care and community supports.

“Knowing funding will continue to 2024 is great news, but knowing funding is increasing to support more than double our current patient count is fantastic, and a true testament to the value of this service,” said Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks.

“The strength of our program has been the relationships established with primary care and the integration into their health team model. We are looking forward to this opportunity provided by the Ministry of Long-Term Care which will allow us to help more patients across the County by expanding our relationships to other primary care providers, health teams, community health centres, Indigenous health centres and other system partners,” said Grey County Director of Paramedic Services Kevin McNab.

The Community Paramedicine program is yet another way Ontario is collaborating with our health system partners to provide innovative services and end hallway health care, build a 21st Century long-term care system, and respond to the impact COVID-19 has had on seniors and their families.

