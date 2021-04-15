iHeartRadio
MPP Walker announces $76,100 in support for local fire departments 

~MPP Bill Walker v2

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that the Ontario Government is investing $76,100 to help local fire departments address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The funding will enhance fire safety training and support safety inspection programs to ensure compliance with the Ontario Fire Code.  

"Our government is committed to supporting Ontario’s fire services and thank them for their dedication to protecting our communities,” said MPP Walker. “This new investment will enhance fire safety across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound by providing the technology and equipment needed to support training and fire inspections during these unprecedented times." 

Local fire departments are receiving the following amounts: 

Arran-Elderslie, Chesley and Area Fire Department - $6,200 

Chatsworth, Township of Chatsworth Fire Department - $6,200 

Georgian Bluffs, Inter Township Fire Department - $7,100 

Grey Highlands, Grey Highlands Fire and Emergency Service - $7,000 

Hanover, Hanover Fire Department - $6,400 

Meaford, Meaford and District Fire Department - $7,300 

Northern Bruce Peninsula, Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire and Emergency Services - $5,500 

Owen Sound, Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services - $9,800 

South Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department - $6,600 

Southgate, Dundalk Fire Department - $6,400 

West Grey, West Grey Fire Service - $7,600 

The funding is part of a $5 million provincial investment to help municipal fire services respond to the local impacts of COVID-19 which created risks and unprecedented challenges for fire departments to conduct training and fire safety inspections. This one-time funding will enhance in-person and online educational instruction needs by increasing access to additional training.

It will also support updates to specialized critical equipment, such as high-speed internet, to enhance virtual training and enable remote options to support fire safety and compliance with Ontario's Fire Code while minimizing exposure to the virus. 

"Our government has listened to fire services across the province and recognizes the impact COVID-19 has had on their operations," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. "This funding will enhance opportunities for training and support fire safety inspections needed to keep our communities safe. We are grateful to these brave, dedicated individuals for their commitment to protecting Ontarians as the fight against COVID-19 continues." 

