Municipality of Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie Resigns

KINCARDINE, ON – April 8, 2021 - On Wednesday April 7, 2021, Mayor Anne Eadie announced her resignation effective Friday April 9, 2021.

Anne has served on Municipality of Kincardine Council as Deputy Mayor and Mayor for the last 10 years. Her dedication, hard work and commitment to our community is truly admirable and she will be greatly missed.

As part of her official letter of resignation, Eadie states ‘My wish for the community that I love is that we continue to build on our strengths, support each other in times of celebration and need, and all move forward in a positive manner to make this an even better place for present and future generations to live in.’ – something that we will strive to achieve as her legacy.

We wish Anne the very best and we will continue to work with Council during this transition period to advance the Municipality’s goals and objectives.

Under the Municipality of Kincardine Procedure By-law, in the absence of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor Roppel shall assume the responsibilities and have the powers of Mayor. Options for filling the vacancy will be presented at a future meeting of Council.

Keep up to date as information becomes available at www.kincardine.ca , Municipality of Kincardine Facebook and Twitter.