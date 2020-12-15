Music at the Market: Holiday Edition

The City of Owen Sound has announced a special holiday treat for residents later this week.

Following the success of Music at the Market – a free, socially distanced, lunchtime concert series this fall, there will be two special holiday performances on Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18 at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market square.

Moondance, a husband and wife duo made up of Kevin and Karen Moyse will take the stage on Thursday, December 17. Moondance plays well-known songs spanning six decades from the ’50s to today, from easy listening to rock hits to classic and contemporary country, and of course some holiday classics.

On Friday, December 18, Coco Love Alcorn will perform. Coco combines diverse musical influences including jazz, R&B, pop, folk, and Gospel. Her witty character, love of improvising, and willingness to engage fearlessly with the audience has made Coco an established presence on the Canadian music scene.

Health and safety are key components of these live shows.

The City of Owen Sound has worked with Public Health to ensure all guidelines are followed, with plenty of space for people to space out, and physical distancing being monitored by staff and security.

The concerts run from noon until 2:00 PM on December 17 & 18 at the Owen Sound Farmers’ Market.