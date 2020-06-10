New Deputy Chief of Police in Saugeen Shores

The Saugeen Shores Police Service Board has approved an organizational structure change that includes the elimination of the Inspector position and the creation of a Deputy Chief of Police position.

This change was done in order to strengthen the management team structure and to fulfill our succession planning objectives.

It also more closely aligns us with the organizational structures of many other Municipal Police forces in Ontario.

To that end The Saugeen Shores Police Services Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Zettel as the new Deputy Chief of Police, effective June 8th, 2020.

Deputy Chief Zettel started his police career in 2002 at the Guelph Police Service before moving to the Saugeen Shores Police Service in 2003.

He was assigned to Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigation before being promoted to Uniform Patrol and Criminal Investigations Sergeant in 2010.

Kevin was further promoted to Inspector in charge of police operations in 2018.

He has attended and number of Ontario Police College, Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario, Dalhousie University and Federal Bureau of Investigations Leadership courses during his police career.

Kevin is also a member of the Victim Services of Bruce-Grey-Perth board of directors.

Deputy Chief Zettel is excited to commence his new role at the Saugeen Shores Police Service and becoming an integral part of the leadership team.

He looks forward to working with both civilian and sworn members to ensure the community of Saugeen Shores remains the safest place to live work and play.

Chair Dave Myette of the Saugeen Shores Police Services Board notes that “Deputy Chief Zettel is a proven leader at the Saugeen Shores Police Service and in our community and is looking forward to his tenure as our new Deputy Chief of Police.”



