New officer joining Grey Bruce OPP

cjos opp

In May of 2020, the Grey Bruce OPP welcomed a new recruit to the county.  

Provincial Constable Nathan BRISTOWE is originally from Perth County, Ontario.

He studied Police Foundations and completed his Bachelor's Degree in Human Services at Georgian College.

PC Bristowe served with the Canadian Armed Forces before transitioning to a Police Officer.

Nathan is an avid outdoor enthusiast and is thrilled to be assigned to the Grey Bruce OPP and looks forward to joining the community.

